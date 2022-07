The case is extremely expensive for what it is. It is very magnetic and sticks well to the back of the new iPhone 13. It looks very smart. But sadly for me that is where it ends. The cards once inside the wallet are difficult to get out of the solid leather wallet. I have tried with from a single card up to 3 cards but once pushed inside the wallet that is where they stay. The hole on the back does not help either. For me this has proved to be a very expensive purchase as it Is embarrassing when queuing to pay you find yourself having to fight to remove your debit card from the wallet.